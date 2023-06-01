PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Members of the Peoria Police Special Investigations Division (SID) arrested multiple people during traffic stops for vehicles suspected of drug trafficking on Tuesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, a car was pulled over after leaving 4600 N. Woodview Ave where large quantities of illegal drugs and currency were found in the vehicle.

The driver, 21-year-old Jacob Fuller, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver possession of cannabis, and delivery of cannabis.

Fuller was transported to Peoria County Jail.

A search warrant was obtained for a home near the 4600 block of N. Woodview where officers found an AR-style pistol, a machine gun “switch”, in addition to more illegal drugs and a sizeable amount of currency.

20-year-old Branden Heid and 21-year-old Morgan Wiedeman were taken into custody during the investigation.

Heid has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession with intent to deliver, delivery of cannabis, possession of cannabis, possession of a firearm (2 counts), possession of a machine gun and armed violence.

Wideman has been charged with armed violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession with intent to deliver, delivery of cannabis, possession of cannabis, possession of a firearm (2 counts) and possession of a machine gun.

Both were transported to Peoria County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation.