PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria is mourning the loss of one of its long-time staff members.

Mary Haynes died at the age of 79 Friday night.

The first woman elected Peoria City/Town Clerk, she worked for the city from 1985-2012.

According to her obituary, one of Haynes’ most satisfying roles was to chair the “Rediscovering City Hall” project, which brought the building back to its former glory.