EAST GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The railroad crossing at State Street in East Galesburg is closed for cleanup until further notice after a train derailed Tuesday night.

At approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday, Knox County deputies were called to the derailment in East Galesburg. The train was traveling west to east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street.

No injuries were reported from the derailment, and investigators with BNSF, the company that owns the train, are looking into what caused the derailment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.