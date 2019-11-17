“Trainiacs” take over ICC, show their passion for model railroading

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Train enthusiasts took over Illinois Central College in East Peoria on Sunday for the Peoria train fair.

There were thousands of trains to look at and buy, and other types of train memorabilia.

Rick Stephenson with the River City Model Railroad Club says trains are a hobby anyone can do, at their own pace.

And usually, an interest with trains starts young as a kid, and follows people throughout their lives.

“We’re involved with trains all throughout our lives, whether you’re seeing a train stopped in East Peoria at a train track, or maybe you hear a whistle in the distance, there’s always been a fascination with trains,” said Stephenson.

The proceeds from the fair will go towards supporting model railroading in Peoria and Pekin, so that everyone can enjoy the hobby.