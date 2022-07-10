EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Every Sunday, Elevate Trampoline Park adjusts their music and lights for kids with special needs; they call it Sensory Sundays.

Carolyn Wilbur, Elevate’s shift lead, said the event is from 9am-10am Sunday morning, right before regular hours begin.

“Sensory Sundays is basically for kids with special needs, or are epileptic or autistic, that have trouble with loud music and flashing lights. It’s just so they can enjoy the same things that other kids have,” said Wilbur.

She said the first Sensory Sunday they had was intended only for Autism Awareness Month in April, but she said they decided to make the event weekly.

Wilbur said parents and caretakers are taking advantage of the opportunity.

“We had more people today than I thought we would,” said Wilbur. “I wasn’t expecting to have this amount, but I think they’ve really taken to it and enjoy having it as like an option.”

Dave Hamilton has a son on the autism spectrum. He said having the hour to watch and play with his son when the park is less busy gives him a sense of relief.

“He absolutely loves coming here, sometimes it can be a little much during the regular time when they’re really really busy so we thought this would be a great thing to check out,” said Hamilton.

Elevate’s shift lead said the event also extends relief to caretaker’s pockets.

“The special needs pricing so its ten dollars per jumper and the caretaker can get in for free with the kids,” said Wilbur.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.