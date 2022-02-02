Trash and recycling pickups delayed in Central Illinois communities

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With severe weather hitting Central Illinois, trash and recycling will not be picked up on Wednesday.

Officials with Peoria Disposal Company (PDC) made the announcement on Facebook, saying trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Operations for collection of trash and recycling will affect all GFL Environmental/Area Disposal customers in Peoria and surrounding communities, including Morton, Washington, Creve Coeur, and Bloomington-Normal.