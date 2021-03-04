Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Black History Month
Top Stories
Ask The Doc | 3/04/21
Video
Traveling during 2021 | Amanda Schott from Peoria Charter Travel
Video
Emergency crews are responding to a Fire at Bernie’s Automotive Repair Center in Pontiac
Video
Colon Cancer Awareness Month: Medical experts say being screened is crucial
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Kurt’s Korner
Top Stories
High School Basketball Recap for March 3, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Prep Football Officially Start Spring Season with Practice
Video
Top Stories
Prep Basketball Recap for March 2, 2021
Video
Fieldcrest seniors wanted state, hoping for conference title instead
Video
Limited fan attendance announced for Peoria Chiefs 2021 season
Washington Goalie to Play Lacrosse in College
Video
Community
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Contests
Support Local
Open For Business
Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newsletter
Search
Search
Search
Traveling during 2021 | Amanda Schott from Peoria Charter Travel
Local News
Posted:
Mar 4, 2021 / 07:28 AM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 4, 2021 / 07:28 AM CST
Latest Local News
Traveling during 2021 | Amanda Schott from Peoria Charter Travel
Video
Emergency crews are responding to a Fire at Bernie’s Automotive Repair Center in Pontiac
Video
Colon Cancer Awareness Month: Medical experts say being screened is crucial
Video
More Local News