Travis Tritt cancels Peoria Civic Center concert due to COVID-19 requirements

In this Oct. 8, 2018, photo, Travis Tritt performs during “An Opry Salute to Ray Charles” at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Award-winning country musician Travis Tritt announced that he will not be performing in Peoria.

In a statement released Monday, he said he has cancelled his performances at any venue that requires COVID-19 proof of vaccination, mask mandates, or testing.

As a result, Tritt’s upcoming Nov. 11 concert at the Peoria Civic Center has been cancelled. Other concerts that he has cancelled include Muncie, Indiana on Oct. 23, Philadelphia, Mississippi on Nov. 6, and Louisville, Kentucky on Nov. 13.

“I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated,” Tritt said in the statement.

According to a spokesperson for the Peoria Civic Center, refunds for the concert will be issued automatically at the point of purchase.

Tritt said he will try to reschedule unrestricted shows in the affected areas. Shows that do not have mandates will continue as scheduled.