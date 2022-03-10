SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The filing period is still underway for Illinois political candidates.

Many new faces are jumping into races and hoping to secure central Illinoisans’ votes.

WMBD’s Matt Sheehan spoke exclusively with State Rep. candidate Travis Weaver before Weaver filed petitions at the State Board of Elections in Springfield.

“I’m honored to be running for State Representative. There’s a groundswell of people in Central Illinois who are hungry for conservative leadership and fresh ideas,” Weaver said. “Because of that, we were able to get three times the amount of signatures needed to get on the ballot. I think Central Illinois Republicans are hungry for men and women who are willing to jump in the fight and bring solutions. For me, I’m a small-business owner who grew up on a farm, earned an MBA, and spent seven years at Caterpillar. I’ve got the toolbox of skills to come in and be successful.”

Weaver also joined Sheehan for a quick live interview during WMBD This Morning Monday. You can see that live report below.

Question: Tell the viewers at home what district you’re running for and what counties you’ll represent.

“It’s the 93rd district. It runs from Pekin and clear up to Geneseo. It’s got Tazewell, Fulton, Peoria, Knox, Stark, and Henry County,” Weaver said.

Question: What do you think is the #1 issue these counties are facing, and how do you plan to address that issue?

“We’ve got to do a better job at fighting for life. We’ve got to do a better job for our kids and students. We’ve got to do a better job fighting inflation and growing the economy. I think that Illinois deserves better,” Weaver said. “Because of those skills that I mentioned, I think I’m prepared to come in and be successful for this role. I think I’m the better choice in this election, I wouldn’t be running if I didn’t.”

Question: What’s your reaction to the indictment of Michael Madigan? What are you going to do in the future, if elected, to make sure that corruption is out of Illinois politics?

“First of all, after 40 years of running our state into the ground, I don’t know that a jail sentence is enough, but it’s a start. For me, I think it’s all about accountability. We’ve had a one-party rule in Illinois for far too long. In the House of Representatives, we’re in the super minority. We’ve got to have leaders that are ready to be a voice, not an echo, and hold our leaders accountable,” Weaver said.

Weaver will be challenging Rep. Mark Luft in the Republican Primary.

Weaver is the son of former State Senator Chuck Weaver.

Sheehan interviewed Luft a few weeks ago during an On the Record segment, you can see that interview below.