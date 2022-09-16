BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who was caught on camera damaging an apartment complex has been identified Friday.

According to Bloomington Police Public Information Officer Brandt Parsely, 28-year-old Thomas Snyder was arrested for criminal damage to property.

On Thursday, Bloomington police asked the public to help identify a man who was caught on camera as he behaved destructively at a Southwest Bloomington apartment building on Sept. 2.

Snyder caused $1,000 of damages, including kicking holes in walls. He was recorded taking pictures of himself on his phone, which led to police giving him the nickname “Treadmill Selfie Guy” on Facebook.

Bloomington police also thanked the public for their help identifying Snyder.

According to the McLean County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Snyder will be released from the jail on a personal recognizance bond.