PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Salvation Army celebrated the end of their 2021 Tree of Lights Campaign, raising millions of dollars to meet the needs of people across Central Illinois.

The organization’s Victory Celebration, held at the Warehouse in Peoria, Friday, Feb. 11, the organization revealed they raised $2,047,954. The donations will go towards continuing to provide more case managers, educations programming, maintaining shelters, and addressing food insecurities in the tri-county area.

Major Heath Sells said they’ve seen an uptick in people needing help, especially in the last two years since the pandemic began. He said the money will put the organization in a position to continue its services all year long.

“Those who have had eviction moratoriums, we’ve already put 600,000 dollars back into the community for rental, utility, mortgage assistance,” Sells said. “So that’s an area that continues to be a struggle, not only those who are homeless, but we’re gearing up our case management and services to continue to keep people in their homes.”

Sells said this is the first year of the campaign that The Salvation Army has raised over two million dollars.

To learn more about The Salvation Army, visit their website.