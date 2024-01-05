PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Trefzger’s Bakery has started offering King Cakes as part of its Mardi Gras promotion that includes a free baby.

According to Trefzger’s Bakery’s Facebook, the tiny plastic baby will packed with the cakes.

The baby can also be left in the box if requested.

King Cakes can be ordered from now until Fat Tuesday, or Feb. 13 here.

The King Cake is a Danish dough with cinnamon filling that traces it origins back to France in the 12th Century.

The main part of the celebration was in the baking of a King Cake to honor the Three Kings. The cakes were made circular to portray the circular route used by the Kings to get to the Christ Child and confuse King Herod, who was trying to follow the wise men so he could kill the Christ Child. In these early King Cakes, a bean, a pea, or a coin was hidden inside of the cake. The person who found the hidden object was declared King for the Day or was said to have good luck in the coming year. Trefzger’s Bakery

Traditionally, beans, peas, and coins were used before a plastic baby symbolizing the Christ Child was used.