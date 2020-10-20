Tremont Area Park District looking to sell city event building

TREMONT, Ill (WMBD) The Tremont Area Park District is looking to sell one of the city’s event buildings.

Tremont residents can expect to see the question on the ballot come election day. Voters can choose to keep the space located on Sampson Street or allow it to be sold.

The park district currently owns multiple buildings and hopes to consolidate. District director, Trina Burge, said selling the building would be more cost effective.

She says this would push the district further to the goal of a centralized location for recreation needs.

