TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tremont Turkey festival weekend ended with a parade and thousands of people enjoying the last day.

The chairman of the festival’s cooking committee, Jack Moser, said the event has been a tradition for 58 years.

He said the original purpose of the festival began as a way to raise funds for the community and has since become so much more.

“We started out wanting to build a swimming pool and we wanted to come up with something that can get other people to contribute funds so that meant doing something for people out of town,” said Moser.

He said the Tremont Betterment Association is the group in charge of the festival’s funds. He said, over the years, they have been able to give at least $1,000,000 to the community because of the event.

“We have a meeting and we distribute it to those who need it like the boy’s scouts, girl scouts, summer rec committee, the library. We always hold some back for expansions and to start next year’s off,” said Moser.

Moser also said in addition to acting as a community fundraiser, the festival is also an opportunity to bring families and friends out to enjoy themselves.

Pekin resident, Jersye Wiseman, said this was her first year attending and she can’t wait to come back next year.

“It is really fun and I think everyone should come because it’s a good time to be with friends and stuff,” said Wisemen.