TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD)– Getting grade school students excited about agriculture was the goal of the “Future Farmers Of America Ag Day” event in Tremont on Wednesday.

About 300 Tremont grade school students were able to experience tractors, farm animals, planting a seed, and learning where food comes from.

Plus, they got to play in the hay.

The agriculture high school teacher says the idea is to show younger students what agriculture is all about.

The program “Ag in the Classroom” is available in the grade and middle school, with different agriculture lessons throughout the school year.

“Exposing them to that when they’re younger allows us to build a bigger future for agriculture, how we feed the world, how we produce animals and we produce feed;” says Tremont High School agriculture teacher Caitlin Hays. “It’s amazing to get them out here, get them introduced to it.”