Tremont High School getting a new power source

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — A local school district is getting a free green energy source.

Solar panel construction is ongoing at Tremont High School.

The solar company Hawk-Attollo is paying for the construction of the panels and the district will have a lower electric bill.

Supply delays have pushed back the project, but once the system is ready, it could save the district between $15-20,000 a year.

“They’re actually building a bus canopy for the buses to park under, and they’re going to put panels on there as well. That’s the last piece of the project that they just started on now,” said Tremont CUSD #702 Superintendent Sean Berry.

After seven years, the school district has the option of buying the solar panel system, which could save the school upwards of $60,000.

The project is expected to be completed and ready by Feb. 21 if there are no more additional delays.