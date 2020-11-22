Tremont High School moving to remote-learning until Dec. 7

Due to a recent spike in cases among high school students, Tremont High School will be temporarily moving to remote instruction.

In an email sent to parents in the district, Superintendent Sean Berry wrote nearly one-third of the high school enrollment is currently quarantined. He continued, In-person instruction will resume at the high school on Monday, December 7th. At that time, virtually all of the quarantined students will be eligible to return.

It should be noted, Tremont Grade School and Tremont Middle School will not be impacted by this decision and will remain in-person for the time being. There is no indication that either school is experiencing similar circumstances to the high school at this time.

High school teachers will report to their classrooms to manage remote instruction throughout the remote learning period.