Tremont High School switches to remote learning

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — Another Central Illinois school is shifting to remote learning because of COVID-19 exposure.

In an email sent to parents Wednesday evening, Superintendent Sean Berry said a third high school student has tested positive for the virus. He said the school does not know whether the three cases were connected.

This means Tremont High School students will begin learning online through Nov. 3. In-person classes would resume on Nov. 4.

Students are able to pick up supplies from the school Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Friday between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Tremont Grade School and Tremont Middle School will continue with in-person instruction. Officials said neither school is experiencing similar circumstances to the high school.

Due to parent-teacher conferences and Nov. 3 being a school holiday for Election Day, no in-person student attendance is planned for Oct. 22 — 23.

