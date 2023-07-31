MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Tremont man is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon, the Tazewell County Coroner announced Monday.

Charles Hanley said his office was called to respond to the intersection of Washington Road and East Jefferson Street in rural Morton for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle that had one fatality. Authorities were alerted at 1:48 p.m. of the accident.

Pronounced deceased at the accident scene at 2:43 p.m. was a 67-year old rural Tremont man who was the operator of the motorcycle.

Further information about the accident and the name of the deceased male will be released after the Tuesday morning autopsy.

This case remains under investigation of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police, and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.