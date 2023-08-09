TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — A Tremont man is walking 250 miles to raise awareness about proton beam cancer therapy, a low-radiation cancer treatment that beams energy directly into a tumor.

Proton beam therapy helped Tremont resident Rick Otey beat prostate cancer 18 years ago. He is walking 18 miles a day for two weeks around Tremont Park to raise awareness about this effective life-saving treatment.

“I’m trying to encourage people to walk with me, other survivors, families of survivors, families of people who didn’t survive, just to get the word out there is a cancer treatment out there called proton therapy,” he said.

Otey had to travel to Bloomington, Indiana for 44 treatments. The total distance of the walk, 250 miles, represents the traveling distance for his treatments.

“Proton beam therapy saved my life as well as no pain and no side effects. The options I was given was surgery or radioactive seeds. The surgery especially has negative side effects,” he said.

Next year, OSF HealthCare’s new Cancer Institute in Peoria will be the first downstate area to offer proton beam therapy. Otey said having the treatment offered locally will save lives in Central Illinois.

A new Illinois law will also require insurance companies to cover proton beam therapy cancer treatment. It goes into effect on Jan 1, 20214.