Tremont School District takes part in statewide preparedness drill

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, sirens around Illinois sounded off for the statewide tornado drill.

Locations across the state were encouraged by the National Weather Service to review and even act on their plans should tornadoes threaten.

Sean Berry, Tremont School District 702 Superintendent said practicing was a yearly occurrence for the district.

“One of the reasons we like to do it on this day, in particular, is because we want to make sure all the classrooms can hear the siren,” he said.

However, schools like Tremont were practicing their drills a little differently this year because of the ongoing pandemic.

“Normally we would go out in the hallway and assume the position, then go through and someone would walk around confirm everyone got to their spot, then we’d release them all at the same time. But this year it’s going to be more go out, talk about it, [then] walk right back into the room,” he said.

This year, teachers went over the procedure for if an emergency were to arise before the sirens sounded. Once out in the halls, the students were told to stand in their spot, but separate as much as possible in order to keep up with COVID-19 protocol.

“Obviously social distancing is important, and it’s something that we do our best with, but it’s never perfect. So for something like this, we wanted to at least make a good effort to at least make it quick,” he said.

And while the normal plans may have been altered, the importance of the drill was the same.

“I think the drill went very well. I think it’s important for kids to know exactly where to go moreover than anything else. We have to have a plan,” said Karlyn Henry, an 8th grade ELA teacher.