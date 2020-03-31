Tremont students begin e-learning, students, and parents adjusting to new normal

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday is the first e-learning day for Tremont schools. Students say it’s an adjustment coming off of spring break, but they’re getting back in the rhythm of school without being in the classroom.

“It’s so weird how usually when you go to school you’re like, ‘I don’t’ want to go here anymore.’ But then once you’re home you’re like, ‘I miss school,'” said 8th grader Sophia Berger.

Senior Alex Berger said his class is still holding out hope for graduation and prom though school work at home is now a daily occurrence.

“We have like a week to do [assignments], so I spend a little bit of time each day, probably about 20 minutes or so looking through things, looking through the assignments, getting a little bit done each day, you now, chipping away at it,” said 12th grader Alex Berger.

Sixth-grader Hunter Anton said e-learning gives him more time to understand and grasp the material.

“It’s a little harder for home, especially for math, because it’s stuff we haven’t learned yet so you’re learning like, what is going on right now,” said Hunter Anton.

His sister Emily said she misses interacting with her friends and teachers.

“Just kind of like, I can’t go and play with them at recess and sit by them at lunch,” said third-grader Emily Anton.

Tremont Middle School Principal Jeremy Garrett reassured parents to do their best as this in an unprecedented time.

“Just give yourself some grace,” said Principal Garrett. “Give yourself permission to try and you know what, if something doesn’t work the first time then we’ll try something else the next time.”

Parents said they are still adjusting to the parent-teacher role and students said they miss the school routine.

Below are a few ideas and tips on ways to continue kids’ learning at home.

Math

Help your child visualize fractions by folding napkins into halves, quarters, etc. If you’re using paper napkins, have kids label the fractions with a marker.

At the grocery store, explain how fruits and vegetables are sold by weight and have your child weigh the items you select. Ask her to estimate how much the items will weigh before putting them on the scale. Then have her estimate how many items she would need to add or remove for the items to weigh one pound.

Have your child calculate how much gas you’re using in your car or how much money you’ll spend this month on groceries.

Bake or cook with your child and allow her to measure the ingredients.

Reading

Turn off the TV and read a book with your child, with each of you acting out the role of a character in the book. Record your performance so you can listen to it together or share it with other family members.

If your child has completed his homework and wants to watch a favorite program, use that time to reinforce reading skills. Turn on the closed captioning so your child can read along as he watches and listens to the program.

Talk with your child about his day or about what’s going on in your community. These discussions stimulate language development.

Encourage your child to use the library to find new and interesting books.

Writing

Cut apart each panel of a comic strip and remove the words. Have your child determine what order the drawings should go in, then ask her to fill in the words for the characters.

Provide kids with a paintbrush and a pail of water and have them write messages on a sidewalk, or give a child a flashlight and have him spell words for you on the wall of a darkened room.

Have your child write a letter to a family member or friend.

Encourage your kids to keep a daily journal or a journal while traveling.

Challenge your child to come up with an alternative ending to a book or movie.

Science

Conduct a simple experiment with your kids to determine what household objects will float or sink in water. Or hold a test to see whether hot or cold water will freeze faster, checking the water at set intervals.

If you have some empty bottles on hand, ask your child to add different amounts of water to them. Blow on the rims of the bottles to see what sound they make. Ask kids to arrange the bottles from lowest to highest pitch.

Cook with your kids and explain the different ingredients.

Take a walk or go for a hike and discuss your surroundings.

Plant a garden or flowers at home and encourage your children to care for it.

KidsHealth reports kids are more successful in school when parents take an active interest in their homework — it shows kids that what they do is important.