Tremont students wear blue to remember deceased classmate

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, students at Tremont Middle School honored a friend who passed away unexpectedly in June.

Students at the school wore blue in memory of Emerson Howell, a student who unexpectedly died over the summer break.

Margie Hodges, Allie Hellrigel, Rebekah Koch, Hope Ropp, and Chloe Miller were all friends with Emerson and decided to have the ‘Acts for Emerson’ shirts made for the entire school.

“We’re wearing blue to honor her and spread kindness,” Hellrigel said.

The girls said Emerson was friends with many people and was always there to lend a helping hand. Ropp said it’s something everyone can remember who she was as a person.

“She would always help anyone that needed help and so Acts of Emerson is a way to remember her by, that’s kind of who she was,” Ropp said.

Margie Hodges said it’s become an event throughout the school year to keep Emerson’s memory alive.

“We created apparel because we wanted a whole community that remembered her and not just our friend group,” Hodges said. “We started blue Mondays so the whole school can wear and she can still be with us.”

Rebekah Koch said Emerson loved school and was involved in various extracurricular activities, including cross country and speech/debate.

“The cross country team made wristbands for people and they have Emerson’s name on it,” Koch said.

The girls said they also raised money to plant a tree in her honor on the school grounds with a plaque dedicating the tree to Emerson.

