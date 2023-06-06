TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The 57th Tremont Turkey Festival is set to begin on Thursday and run through Sunday. This year is being made extra special by a local bakery, bringing back a sought-after snack.

The original strawberry shortcake recipe is back after the festival outsourced them the last few years. Local bakery Simply Sweet Cakes in Tremont is making the shortcakes and using the original recipe.

Owner and baker Mike Crebo said that Tremont residents seem excited about the return of the classic recipe.

“It’s nice to bring it back the way it used to be, a lot of the locals are thrilled about the idea of coming back and bringing the original recipe that it all started with,” Crebo said.

For festival organizers such as Drew Gierich, it’s exciting to have the shortcakes being made in Tremont.

“We reached out to them, and they determined that they would be able to support our volume needed, the quantity for the festival, so we’re extremely excited to be able to partner with a local bakery in Tremont, and give them the business,” Gierich said.

Crebo said the bakery has to make around 9,000 strawberry shortcakes for the festival, and they may have to bake more depending on sales.