TREMONT, Ill. – A summer tradition in Tremont will not take place this year.

Organizers of the Tremont Turkey Festival say they have decided to cancel this year’s event. In a post on Facebook, the Tremont Betterment Association says the decision was made due to the ongoing uncertainty from COVID-19.

The group says the decision was extremely difficult, but the health and well-being of thousands of festival-goers, vendors and volunteers was the main concern.

