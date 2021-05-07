Tremont Turkey Festival hopes to bring back as many events as possible

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — Tremont Turkey Festival committee announced Friday that they plan to run as many of the events as COVID-19 regulations allow.

According to a post on the Tremont Turkey Festival’s Facebook page, with Illinois planning to enter the bridge to Phase 5 of reopening May 14, the festival is able to hold more events than they would under Phase 4 mitigations.

“Currently, Illinois is in Phase 4, which recommends 15 people per 1000 sq ft for outdoor festivals. The Bridge to Phase 5 allows 30 people per sq ft. The park is over 200,000 sq ft, so we can comfortably handle quite a few people! Under these guidelines, the committee has decided to run as many of the events as possible, some modified to ensure the safety of our patrons,” the post stated.

Events that will be allowed under the bridge phase rules include:

Walk-up windows for food will be allowed, but drive-through pick-up is encouraged.

Some seating available for guests spread throughout the park.

There will be a talent festival on Friday, June 11.

Saturday, June 12 will have several kid-friendly events and a drive-in concert in the high school parking lot.

Morning church service will also be held in the high school parking lot Sunday, June 13.

The 5k, tractor pull, car show, and bags tournament will also be held.

The carnival will not be held this year unless Illinois moves to Phase 5.

More information is available on the Tremont Turkey Festival website.