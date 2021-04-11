Tremont Turkey Festival returns this summer

TREMONT, Il (WMBD) – For some people in Central Illinois, festivals mark the start of summer.

At the Tremont Turkey Festival, it’s a celebration with thousands of turkeys, strawberry shortcakes, and carnival rides. This year, the festival is making a comeback after the COVID-19 shutdown canceled last year’s celebrations.

A festival co-chairman said planning for an event like this is tough given the changing mitigation restrictions. He said as of now, the festival falls under phase four meaning most of the festival will likely look different.

“The biggest difference this year if we are in phase four still, we will have no rides so it would be more of a drive through festival we will have the food with the express like normal as well as the food in the park so people can come here with the drive through at the park,” said Brad Patterson.

Patterson said they are prepared to provide rides and other arrangements if they move into phase 5 last minute. The Turkey Festival begins June 11 through 13. For more information, people can visit the event’s Facebook page.