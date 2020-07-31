Tremont updates their school reopening plans

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — Tremont Schools released an update on their reopening plan Friday.

Tremont Superintendent Sean Berry released the update on the district website.

Changes to their original framework include expanded remote learning options and more detailed procedures for dealing with COVID-19 cases.

Berry said their number one priority is the safety of students and staff.

“We believe it reflects our desire to maintain a healthy and safe environment within our schools while delivering quality instructions,” Berry said.

The first day of student attendance has also been moved back to Thursday, Aug. 20 while Wednesday, Aug. 19 will now be a Remote Learning Planning Day with no student attendance.

Berry said the change was made to give staff more time to prepare for the start of school.

The school board will consider the current plan for approval during a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 in the MS/HS cafetorium.

You can read the current plan here.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected