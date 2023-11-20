PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested three men after reports of trespassing on private property early Sunday morning.

A Peoria police news release states that on Nov. 19 around 1:45 a.m., officers were sent to the 800 block of W. Hurlburt Street and witnessed four men who immediately ran away.

A foot chase led to all four being apprehended. A loaded handgun was discovered on the path the men took to flee.

Two of the men, 25-year-old Brandon Dunnigan and 24-year-old Trendale Harris, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Another man, 32-year-old Christopher Brown was booked on the charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.

The fourth man currently doesn’t face any charges, according to police.

All three were taken to Peoria County Jail.