PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Trewyn Park is getting a facelift, thanks to the Peoria Park District and the city of Peoria.

In January 2022, the city voted to give $600,000 towards renovating the park. The new additions include a shelter, basketball courts, picnic tables, accessible paths, and a wheelchair-friendly playground.

Mayor Rita Ali said she hopes these additions will give new life to Peoria’s South Side.

“The upgrades were necessary so I’m just very excited for the residents of the south side of Peoria who can really appreciate and participate in the quality of life this opportunity brings,” she said.

Ali said access to green space and quality parks are proven to be linked to reduced crime rates and better physical health.

Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill said she was “beyond excited to see the impact of what happens when the city and the park district combine forces.”

Cahill said the city approved the park district early last year with COVID relief money that could be spent on rehabbing parks.

The park is open for public use.