Trewyn School hosting “Kindergarten Kickstart” to get kids ready for the school year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Administrators from Trewyn K-8 School in Peoria are trying out a unique way to get kids excited about the school year.

Trewyn School is hosting “Kindergarten Kickstart” from July 28 to Aug. 5, designed to give youngsters a head start before the first day of school.

Principal Jennifer Rohwedder said only one student has attended so far, so they had to think outside the box to attract more students.

Rohwedder and two others drove cars, decked out with balloons and signs, around the Southside, blaring music and honking to grab the kids’ attention.

“I’m hoping, we get all of our kindergarten students, but I want to get at least 25 of them because I want all the students in the community to know that we are here, we want them to learn, we want them to grow. We want them to get this kickstart to kindergarten, so they can be excited because we’re excited as well,” Rohwedder said.

Rohwedder said in addition to recruiting kindergartners for the summer program, they just want to get the kids pumped up for the school year.

“We’re excited, we’re trying to work with the community because we know that it takes a village to help all of the students, and so we’re trying to get everyone involved, we’re just gonna have fun, go out there, play some music and give out some good treats and get everyone excited about learning,” she said.

Kindergarten Kickstart is 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 2 through Thursday, Aug. 5 at Trewyn School. Breakfast and lunch will be served, and transportation is available. To sign up, call 309-672-2000.

The first day of school for Peoria Public Schools is Aug. 18.