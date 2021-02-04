Tri-county area daily COVID-19 cases continue to drop, local health leaders ask for patience during vaccination process

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The number of daily COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area are steadily dropping.

During the area’s weekly health press conference Thursday, Peoria City/County Health Department Administrator Monica Hendrickson said the 7-day running average for new COVID-19 cases stands at 109 compared to 134 during the previous week.

Hendrickson also said the area’s 14-day running average dropped from 149 daily cases to 122. She said the local hospital’s daily ICU bed usage due to the virus has dropped as well.

“All of this is great news,” Hendrickson said. “But let’s also remember what it took for us to get to this.”

She’s advising to not ease up on the recommended health practices, especially during Super Bowl Sunday. She’s reminding the public to practice safe gatherings and continue implementing proper hand-washing, mask-wearing, and social distancing guidelines.

Hendrickson said currently the entire state has entered Phase 4 of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan and gave an update on the area’s vaccination process.

She said the tri-county area is still vaccinating those in group 1a and group 1b which include frontline essential workers and those 65-years-old and older.

She’s encouraging those in those groups to visit the health department’s website where they’ve created a first dose saver request form for people to sign up to be put on a waiting list for the vaccine if an extra dose becomes available due to people canceling their appointments or not showing up.

“We would actually go to that list and start calling individuals off of it,” Hendrickson said. “I can tell you that our list currently sits at 1000 and that’s pretty much where we understand it’s going to sit when you recognize that we still have a very much limited supply of vaccine.”

Hendrickson said she’s recommending patience for those waiting to get their shots and not continuously calling and registering for the vaccine as it’s still in short supply. But she said those who are still waiting on a phone call may have to take another approach.

“I would say definitely reach out to pharmacies and other entities if you have not received a phone call at all,” Hendrickson said.