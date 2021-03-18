Tri-county area on track to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility beginning April 12

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Local health leaders say the tri-county area, Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford counties, is on course to allow all residents 16 years old and older to become eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine next month.

This comes after Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday the plan for Illinois to expand vaccine eligibility to this group beginning Monday, April 12.

Monica Hendrickson, public health administration for the Peoria City/County Health Department, said the health department feels comfortable moving in this direction as more vaccines are scheduled to come to the area.

“What we understand is there’s going to be an influx of vaccines, specifically the Johnson & Johnson and that’s going to be a game-changer for us,” Hendrickson said.

She said the tri-county area is getting roughly 8,000 doses of the vaccine per week and that number is expected to increase. Hendrickson said the main problem with expanding eligibility in the past dealt with the lack of vaccines coming to the area, but she said she expects the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to increase the opportunity to vaccinate more people.

“It’s always been about allocations and now that the state is seeing those three-week projections, they know what we’re expecting to get,” Hendrickson said. “Our numbers are steadily increasing. We’ve had two good solid weeks of increases in our vaccine.

Hendrickson said as long as the volume of vaccines continues to increase the tri-county area should be able to accommodate the expansion. She said they have the capacity to administer 30,000 vaccines per week.

She also acknowledged there’s still some hesitancy about which the preferred vaccine out of the three available, and despite Pfizer and Moderna requiring two doses while Johnson & Johnson only requires one, she said they’re all effective.

“If you have any option to get any one of them, get it,” Hendrickson said. “I know that there are differences that you read about, but again, where it matters in terms of mortality, which is death and severity, they all match up.”

However, Hendrickson said 16 and 17-year-olds are only allowed to get the Pfizer vaccine and she recommends they reach out to their health care providers and to vaccine sites beforehand to make sure that particular vaccine is available.

“Before you make an appointment, you may want to check to make sure that location has Pfizer for you,” Hendrickson said.

She’s also said COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area have slightly increased in the past week and is advising the public not to get complacent and stop following health protocols.

“This is a virus and part of the biology of the virus is that it can mutate that’s why we’re seeing the variants. So for us to have the vaccine, to be as fast and effective as possible in the shortest amount of time, we have to give it a fighting chance,” Hendrickson said. “To give it a fighting chance means until we get to a point where the vaccine is readily available for everyone overnight and we’re not there yet, you’re going to have to take those precautions.”