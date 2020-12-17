Tri-county area reporting 4 deaths, 356 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county area reported four deaths and 356 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The four deaths were all in Tazewell County:

  • Male, 80s, resident of Villas of Hollybrook Morton, currently experiencing an outbreak
  • Female, 80s, resident of Lakeside Rehab and Healthcare in East Peoria, currently experiencing an outbreak
  • Male, 80s
  • Male, 80s

Peoria County is reporting 11,784 cases, Tazewell 9,021 and Woodford 2,433.

Collectively there are 23,238 cases in the tri-county area.

