Tri-County area sees additional COVID-19 cases, 81 people recover

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Health Department reports two additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Tri-County to 210.

There are now 138 positive cases in Peoria County, 57 in Tazewell, and 15 in Woodford. Saturday, the department reported a one person died from the virus. It was a woman in her 80s from Bickford of Peoria senior living. She was hospitalized for more than two weeks before she succumbed to the virus.

There are now six deaths in Peoria, three in Tazewell, and one in Woodford County.

Eighty-one people in Peoria County recovered from the virus. Thirty-nine people are at home isolating and 12 people are being treated at a local hospital.

