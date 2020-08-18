Tri-County COVID-19 update: 104 new cases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 104 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 51 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,965 with 34 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 40 new cases for a total of 765 with nine deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 13 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 204 with three deaths.

Collectively, the Tri-Countie’s health departments reported a total of 2,934 cases with 46 deaths.

The Tri-Counties are reporting that 65.8% have recovered. 30.8% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.8%.

