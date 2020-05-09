Tri-County COVID-19 updates: One new death, eighty people recover from COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Health Department reports one person died overnight, bringing Peoria County’s death toll to six.

There are now 208 total COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County area.

Saturday’s report shows a woman in her 80s from Bickford House was hospitalized for more than two weeks before she succumbed to the virus.

There are 136 cases in Peoria, 57 in Tazewell, and 15 positive cases in Woodford County. The area has had a total of 10 deaths, three deaths in Tazewell and one in Woodford County.

Eighty people in Peoria County recovered from the virus. Thirty-nine people are at home isolating and 11 are being treated at a local hospital.