PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday’s Tri-County COVID-19 presser was the last one until further notice.

Monica Hendrickson, public administrator at Peoria City/County Health Department, said COVID-19 numbers are trending in the right direction to reduce mitigations.

She said Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s (D) decision to end the mask mandate for businesses on Feb. 28 is the “right” decision.

“I am optimistic this time around that we are trending in a very much endemic, or co-existence with this virus,” she said. “The more we understand the virus, the smarter we’re able to fight it.”

Hendrickson announced a number of changes going forward regarding the city’s vaccination efforts.

Peoria City/County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccines through Sunday, but then will be available by appointment only starting Monday.

Similarly, the Peoria Civic Center is going to a three-day schedule of Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for testing and vaccines.

“The landscape has changed as well. So I am optimistic this time that we’ve gotten better equipped, have better understanding of what we’re fighting and understanding how it operates,” she said.

Hendrickson said the new challenge is learning to shift from pandemic to endemic.

“Pivoting is now our new favorite word. We expect the next few months, this to be a period of transition where we will learn, pivot, possibly even self correct if we move too far,” she said.

But she cautioned people to remain open to changes.

“The word is going to be pivot. However, you will have to recognize there might be a situation where we will have to, based on data, come back to some mitigation in certain settings or keep on decreasing,” she said.

Peoria City/County Health Department will no longer report daily numbers starting Tuesday, March 1. Hendrickson said to visit the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website for those numbers.