Tri-County health departments announce 257 new COVID cases in the past seven days

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The health departments in the tri-county area have announced 257 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 769 COVID-related deaths.
Tazewell County reported:
- 113 new cases in the past seven days
- 17,393 total cases in Tazewell County
- 16,921 have recovered
- 297 total COVID-related deaths
- 59,871 or 45.24% of residents have been fully vaccinated
Peoria County reported:
- 116 new cases in the past seven days
- Overall, 23,777 cases have been confirmed
- 375 total COVID-related deaths
- 23,286 residents have recovered
Woodford County reported:
- 18 new cases in the past seven days
- 4,969 total cases in the county
- 4,850 have recovered from the virus
- 16,640 or 43.26% of residents have been fully vaccinated
- 97 total COVID-related deaths