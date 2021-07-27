Tri-County health departments announce 257 new COVID cases in the past seven days

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The health departments in the tri-county area have announced 257 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 769 COVID-related deaths.

Tazewell County reported:

  • 113 new cases in the past seven days
  • 17,393 total cases in Tazewell County
  • 16,921 have recovered
  • 297 total COVID-related deaths
  • 59,871 or 45.24% of residents have been fully vaccinated

Peoria County reported:

  • 116 new cases in the past seven days
  • Overall, 23,777 cases have been confirmed
  • 375 total COVID-related deaths
  • 23,286 residents have recovered

Woodford County reported:

  • 18 new cases in the past seven days
  • 4,969 total cases in the county
  • 4,850 have recovered from the virus
  • 16,640 or 43.26% of residents have been fully vaccinated
  • 97 total COVID-related deaths

