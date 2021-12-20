Tri-county health departments reporting 842 new cases of COVID-19

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The tri-county health departments are reporting 842 new cases of COVID-19 in the area Monday, Dec. 20.

Peoria County reported 443 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 31,571 cases with 437 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 327 new cases for a total of 24,671 with 358 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 72 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 7,045 with 108 deaths.

Two deaths were reported in Peoria County, and four were reported in Tazewell County.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 63,287 cases with 903 deaths.