Tri-County health officials respond to mitigation measures

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With COVID-19 cases rising in the area and in Region 2 of Illinois, mitigation measures will hit the region starting Wednesday morning at 12:01.

The region including the whole tri-county area as well as McLean County will move back to stage three of the governor’s Restore Illinois plan.

In the tri-county of Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford the rolling positivity rate sits at just under 10 percent. Monica Hendricson Public Health Administrator at the Peoria City/County Health Department said Peoria County alone could see close to 10,000 COVID cases at the end of the year.

Hendricson said while she understands the fatigue and people wanting to return to normal, but the only way to do that is wearing masks, washing hands, and watching distance.

She said eating in public puts people at greater risk of catching the virus because masks are off for a majority of the time.

“Whenever there’s a situation where you remove your mask for any extended period of time, especially in an environment where you have other individuals that might be also doing that; again it increases the risk of the virus and the fact that you can catch it,” Hendricson said.

Hendricson reminds people to wear masks and wash their hands. She said if you’re feeling symptoms such as a runny nose, get tested out of pre-caution.

