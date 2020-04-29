Tri-County leaders send Pritzker a detailed, phased proposal to reopen businesses

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker pauses while legislators applaud his call to root out corrupt public officials during his State of the State address at the Illinois Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 202, in Springfield, Ill. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP)

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officials from across the Tri-County area came together to create a comprehensive plan to reopen businesses in phases and submitted it to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

East Peoria Mayor John Kahl said he sent the plan to Pritzker Wednesday. It includes signatures from 20 other elected officials, including those of Dunlap, Canton, Pekin, Bartonville, Mackinaw, Chillicothe, and more.

The plan would phase in more openings beginning May 1. The group thanked Pritzker for his leadership and keeping people healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, but stressed the “devastating financial impact to the local municipalities.”

During each phase of the proposed plan, local governments will continue to monitor the status of its impact in coordination with the local health departments and other local organizations.

The outline can be found below:

Phase 1

May 1

Nonessential business, including retailers, shopping centers, auto dealerships, distribution centers, nursery/garden shops, other lawn and garden centers, marinas, parks, lakes, golf courses, campgrounds, and other outdoor recreational areas, would reopen.

Nonessential travel would be minimized.

All social gatherings with more than 10 people should be avoided.

Salons, barbershops, spas, dog grooming facilities, and other personal care facilities may reopen but shall take appropriate mitigation measures, such as reconfiguring and/or restricting space to enable people to be located apart, to ensure that social distancing guidelines are maintained.

Employees shall be required to use face masks while in close proximity to clients and must clean and wipe all surfaces between clients.

Gyms/fitness studios and indoor recreational facilities may reopen. Mitigation measures, such as reconfiguring and/or restricting space to enable people to be located apart, shall be taken to ensure that social distancing guidelines are maintained. Equipment must be cleaned and wiped between users.

Restaurants, bakeries, and bars may continue to prepare and serve food providing that the food is for off-premise consumption and served through means such as in-house-delivery, third-party delivery, drive-through service, and curbside pick-up. In addition, patrons may enter the premises to purchase food or beverages for carry-out.

License holders with the authority to sell alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption may continue to sell alcoholic liquor for off-premises consumption provided that the alcoholic liquor is in its unopened, original packaging through means of in-house delivery, third-party delivery, drive-through service, curbside pick-up, and home delivery. In addition, patrons may enter the premises to purchase food or beverage for carry-out providing social distancing guidelines are maintained. On-premise liquor license holders for hotels may continue to sell beverages via room service, mini-bar, and carry-out.

May 15

Nonessential travel can resume. Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people. All vulnerable people should continue to shelter in place.

Restaurants, bakeries, and bars may reopen at up to 50% occupancy as determined by the plaque posted from the local Fire Marshall. Mitigation measures, such as reconfiguring and/or restricting space to enable people to be located apart, shall be taken to ensure that adequate social distancing guidelines are maintained. These establishments should take all necessary precautions and follow sanitation protocols as approved by the local health department. Food-preparers and servers shall be required to use face masks. Questions regarding occupancy are to be directed to the local Fire Marshall.

Riverboat casino and video gaming may resume operations utilizing at up to 50% stations, subject to approval by the Illinois Gaming Board. Mitigation measures, such as reconfiguring and/or restricting space to enable people to be located apart, shall be taken to ensure that social distancing guidelines are maintained.

Childcare facilities may reopen but shall take appropriate mitigation measures.

Places of worship may reopen but shall take appropriate mitigation measures.

Theatres, museums, and bowling alleys may reopen but shall take appropriate mitigation measures.

Athletic fields may reopen for practice. Bleacher sections must be removed (if applicable) or restricted from use. Dugouts must be restricted from use. Personal seating can be used but social distancing guidelines must be maintained.

Playgrounds, skateparks, and other outdoor recreation spaces may reopen. Social distancing guidelines must be maintained.

Youth activities may reopen. Social distancing guidelines must be maintained.

Elective surgeries in applicable municipalities can resume. All medical offices need to continue to follow guidance from IDPH.

Phase 2

June 1

Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 50 people. Vulnerable people should continue to shelter in place. Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals can resume under strict social distancing guidelines. Visitors to senior care facilities must wear face masks.

Restaurants, bakeries, and bars may reopen at up to 75% occupancy as determined by the plaque posted from the local Fire Marshall. Mitigation measures, such as reconfiguring and/or restricting space to enable people to be located apart, shall be taken to ensure that social distancing guidelines are maintained. These establishments should take all necessary precautions and follow sanitation protocols as approved by the local health department. Food-preparers and servers shall be required to use face masks. Questions regarding occupancy are to be directed to the local Fire Marshall.

Riverboat casino and video gaming operations may resume at up to 75% capacity, subject to approval by the Illinois Gaming Board. Mitigation measures, such as reconfiguring and/or restricting space to enable people to be located apart, shall be taken to ensure that social distancing guidelines are maintained.

Athletic fields may reopen for tournaments. Bleacher sections must be removed (if applicable) or restricted from use. Dugouts must be restricted from use. Personal seating can be used but social distancing guidelines must be maintained. Concessions may be reopened but social distancing guidelines must be maintained in the food service area. Food-preparers and servers shall be required to use masks.

Public pools may reopen. Social distancing guidelines must be maintained in seating areas.

Small business gatherings and meetings can resume under social distancing guidelines.

Except to the extent, the Governor acting within his authority has directed public schools to remain closed, schools may reopen. Social distancing guidelines must be maintained.

June 15

Restaurants, bakeries, and bars may reopen at up to 100% occupancy as determined by the plaque posted from the local Fire Marshall. Mitigation measures shall be taken to ensure that social distancing guidelines are maintained. Food-preparers and servers shall be required to use face masks.

Riverboat casino and video gaming operations may resume at up to 100% capacity, subject to approval by the Illinois Gaming Board. Mitigation measures, such as reconfiguring and/or restricting space to enable people to be located apart, shall be taken to ensure that social distancing guidelines are maintained. These establishments should take all necessary precautions and follow sanitation protocols as approved by the local health department.

Athletic fields may reopen dugouts under limited social distancing guidelines.

Phase 3

July 1