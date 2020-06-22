Tri-County now reporting 575 total COVID-19 cases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-county area has reported 575 COVID-19 cases, according to Peoria City/County Health Department Monday.

In Peoria, there are 429 positive cases, 113 in Tazewell and 33 in Woodford County, bringing the total to 504. There has been a total of 35 COVID-19 related deaths for the Tri-County area.

The most recent death was an 80-year-old Female Peoria County resident. Her Death was related to the outbreak at University rehab.

Peoria has had 26 COVID-19 related deaths, Tazewell has seven, and Woodford County has two deaths. 433 cases have recovered so far.

