Tri-County now reporting 575 total COVID-19 cases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-county area has reported 575 COVID-19 cases, according to Peoria City/County Health Department Monday.
In Peoria, there are 429 positive cases, 113 in Tazewell and 33 in Woodford County, bringing the total to 504. There has been a total of 35 COVID-19 related deaths for the Tri-County area.
The most recent death was an 80-year-old Female Peoria County resident. Her Death was related to the outbreak at University rehab.
Peoria has had 26 COVID-19 related deaths, Tazewell has seven, and Woodford County has two deaths. 433 cases have recovered so far.
Latest Headlines
- B-N Golfers Thankful for Match Play Tournament
- David Booth Named NBA’s Vice President of Basketball Operations
- Morton votes for Jason Miller to be next police chief
- Surviving COVID-19 is only part of the battle, health officials say long-term effects will determine if they fully recover
- Giving back in more ways than one: AMT’s community garden, providing new kind of service