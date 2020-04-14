Tri-County now seeing 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are now more than 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County area.

The Peoria City/County Health Department said there are 31 confirmed cases in Peoria County, 21 in Tazewell County, and 10 in Woodford County; this brings the total number of positive cases to 62.

There are 14 ICU beds in use for those who have tested positive for the coronavirus or are awaiting results, and 25 people in non-ICU beds at area hospitals.

In Peoria County specifically, administrator Monica Hendrickson said there are 11 people have fully recovered and three are hospitalized.

