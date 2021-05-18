Tri-county report shows 4 deaths, 47 additional cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county area saw an increase of 47 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths according to the health department.
Two deaths were reported in Peoria County, one in Tazewell and one in Woodford.
Peoria County reported 27 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,334 with 346 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 19 new cases for a total of 16,968 with 283 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 1 new case, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,813 with 85 deaths.
The tri-county COVID-19 update states 97% of people have recovered and 1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.15%.