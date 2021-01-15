Tri-county report shows 8 COVID-19 deaths, 274 additional cases

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An increaes of 274 COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths has brought the tri-county total for cases to 29,833 and the death toll to 475.

One death occurred in Peoria County:

  • Female, 90s, a resident of Cornerstone

Six deaths occurred in Tazewell County:

  • Male, 40s, a resident of Aperion Morton Villa
  • Male, 60s
  • Male, 70s, a resident of Aperion Morton Villa
  • Male, 70s
  • Male, 80s
  • Female, 80s, a resident of Generations at Riverview in East Peoria

One death occurred in Woodford County:

  • Female, 80s

In Peoria County, there are currently 14,800 cases of COVID-19, 11,822 in Tazewell and 3,211 in Woodford.

Peoria County has reported 211 COVID-19 related deaths, Tazewell 207 and Woodford County 57.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News