Tri-county report shows 8 COVID-19 deaths, 274 additional cases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An increaes of 274 COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths has brought the tri-county total for cases to 29,833 and the death toll to 475.
One death occurred in Peoria County:
- Female, 90s, a resident of Cornerstone
Six deaths occurred in Tazewell County:
- Male, 40s, a resident of Aperion Morton Villa
- Male, 60s
- Male, 70s, a resident of Aperion Morton Villa
- Male, 70s
- Male, 80s
- Female, 80s, a resident of Generations at Riverview in East Peoria
One death occurred in Woodford County:
- Female, 80s
In Peoria County, there are currently 14,800 cases of COVID-19, 11,822 in Tazewell and 3,211 in Woodford.
Peoria County has reported 211 COVID-19 related deaths, Tazewell 207 and Woodford County 57.