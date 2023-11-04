PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday afternoon, the Tri-County Salvation Army’s kicked off its Tree of Lights campaign with a holiday concert.

Many came out to Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin to hear the music of the brass band and chorale from Asbury University in Kentucky and the Salvation Army Chicago Staff Band.

Friday, the Peoria Area Salvation Army kicked off its campaign and announced its 2023 goal of $2.2 million.

Major Heath Sells said they’re already bringing in the donations needed to hit their goal.

“For Peoria, we announced our goal of $2.2 Million for the Tree of Lights campaign, we’ve ushered in $300,000 to start and we hope that today with the concert that will continue to move us forward to meet needs right here in Peoria throughout the tri-county,” said Sells.

The Tree of Lights campaign will go on until the end of January 2024.