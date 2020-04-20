Tri-County sees increase in COVID-19 cases for 11 consecutive days, area total reaches 77

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are now 77 total cases in the Tri-County area, the Peoria City/County Health Department said Tuesday.

In Peoria County, there are 42 positive cases, 24 in Tazewell County and 11 in Woodford County. The death toll remains at five, with the latest death being a woman in her 80s from Peoria County. She was Peoria County’s second death.

Over the weekend, many people saw disparities in confirmed COVID-19 numbers for Tazewell County on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website. IDPH first reported 24 confirmed cases for Tazewell County then later changed it to 41 then back to 24. Peoria County Health Department’s Public Health Administrator Monica Hendrickson said local testing facilities aren’t putting in the data in a “timely fashion,” causing data glitches.

“With more and more testing facilities running the test themselves. Not all of them are inputting all the data in a timely fashion. With that, depending on where that testing site is located, in this case it’s Pekin, that local county actually collects all of the data before they transfer it to other counties. Tazewell County got over 20 additional cases that belonged all the way to the Chicago suburbs and some here locally,” Hendrickson said.

Two new COVID-19 testing sites will open in Peoria this week. The first location at 2321 N Wisconsin Ave, next to the former Kroger, will open Tuesday. The hours of the clinic will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

The second location, at the Peoria City/County Health Department, will open Saturday. It will be doing weekend hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CEO of Heartland Health Services Sharon Adams said each site will hopefully have 150 tests per day.

