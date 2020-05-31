Closings
Tri-County see two new COVID-19 related deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/ County Health Department reports two people died from COVID-19.

According to a release, a male from Peoria County in his 80s had underlining conditions when he died from the virus. He was a resident of University Rehab Center. In Tazewell County, a male in his 70s had recovered from COVID-19, but co-morbidity worsened because of the virus.

The Tri-County now has 329 COVID-19 cases. There are now 234 in Peoria County, 74 in Tazewell County and 21 in Woodford County. The total death toll is now 16.

Peoria County has nine deaths, Tazewell has five and Woodford County has two.

