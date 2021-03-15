Tri-County update shows 172 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County Health Department is reporting 172 probable and confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Peoria County reports 91 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 17,386. One person died over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths to 286.

In Tazewell County, there were 68 new cases for a total of 13,874. No new deaths were reported, keeping the total of deaths in the county at 237.

In Woodford County, 13 new cases were reported, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,822. The total number of deaths in this county remains at 67.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 35,082 cases with 590 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update shows 97% have recovered and 1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.07%.